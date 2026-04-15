Another adaptation is set to land on Netflix, and this one is a new version of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie book series. Based on the novels, the show has already grabbed eyeballs. Here’s what we know about this adaptation, including release date, cast, and more.

Little House On The Prairie Season 1: Cast Details

Alice Halsey plays Laura Ingalls, the lead of the story. Luke Bracey portrays Charles Ingalls, Laura’s father, while Crosby Fitzgerald is Caroline Ingalls, Laura’s mother. Skywalker Hughes is Mary Ingalls, Laura’s older sister. She is described to be an obedient rule-follower and Laura’s polar opposite.

Other cast members are Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tann, Warren Christie as John Edwards, Meegwun Fairbrother as Mitchell, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk as White Sun, Wren Zhawenim Gotts as Good Eagle, Xander Cole as Little Puma, Ryan Robbins as Russell Kind, and Mary Holland as Jemma James.

The remaining cast features Michael Hough as Eli James, Barrett Doss as Emily Henderson, Kowen Cadorath as Caleb, Maclean Fish as Adam Scott, Rebecca Amzallag as Lacey Aubert, and lastly, Thosh Collins as Louis.

Here is your first official look at Little House on the Prairie. Meet the Ingalls family as they discover what “home” really means. Little House on the Prairie, based on the beloved books, premieres July 9, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/epUjaJL3RG — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2026

Little House On The Prairie: Storyline

Rebecca Sonnenshine, the showrunner, told Netflix that the show is about a family you want to be with, know, and spend time with. “That’s really at the core of what Little House on the Prairie is about, a family that is there for each other, that tells stories to each other,” the head expressed.

She revealed that she found and loved the books when she was five years old, and they inspired her to become a writer and filmmaker. The goal is to adapt these stories for a newer set of audiences. The first season is based on the third book in the series, and there will be characters from the past.

Little House On The Prairie: Release Date & Season 2 Renewal

Season one of Little House on the Prairie is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 9, 2026. Ahead of its release, the show has already been renewed for a second season. It is a fresh adaptation of the books and is slated to be an “epic survival tale and origin story” of the 19th-century American West.

Laura, Mary, Charles & Caroline. Little House on the Prairie premieres July 9th. pic.twitter.com/x3H8gZFEou — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2026

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