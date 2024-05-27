Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since his Lock Up stint. The popular comedian and rapper have been on a winning streak in reality shows, lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 17 as well. But apart from that, there has been a lot of interest in Munawar’s dating and personal life, especially after all the backlash and drama that happened in Bigg Boss 17. New viral reports are circulating that Munawar has gotten hitched for the second time. Here’s what we know about the whole thing.

After an exclusive in Times Now reported that the Bigg Boss 17 winner had tied the knot for the second time with a makeup artist, new reports in The Indian Express confirm the news with a source from the close family.

The comedian married secretly, with only his closest friends and family in attendance.

A close family member confirmed to IndianExpress.com that the comedian is married to Mehzabeen Coatwala, a Memon community member and makeup artist. The source states she lives in Agripada, Mumbai Central, South Mumbai.

However, there has been no confirmation whether Munawar Faruqui‘s marriage is love or arranged. The reports suggest the couple married in Mumbai about 10 to 12 days ago and celebrated their wedding reception on Sunday at ITC Maratha. The source confirmed that the couple’s wedding had only one hundred guests.

One of Munawar’s fan accounts posted a claim that initiated online speculation about his second marriage. A picture of the wedding invitation has also surfaced on the internet, claiming to be Munawar’s.

Mehzabeen and Munawar haven’t posted any pictures to their social media accounts. Another development that intensified the rumors of a marriage was when Hina Khan, who collaborated with the Bigg Boss 17 winner on a song, posted a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories along with the lyrics to “Meri Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

Munawar will get married for the second time. He has a son from his previous marriage with his ex-wife. Mehzabeen also had a divorce from her first marriage. But there has been no official announcement.

