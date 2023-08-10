Salman Khan loves watching Marathi films, and it’s not a secret anymore. Several years back, he had locked a Hindi remake of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, but unfortunately, it was shelved. But he successfully remade the blockbuster hit Mulshi Pattern in the form of Antim. Now, for the first time, director Pravin Tarde has come out slamming the Hindi remake.

For the unversed, Tarde directed Mulshi Pattern and is a close friend of Salman. He was even seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While Mulshi Pattern was loved for its rawness and realism, the same couldn’t be said about its Hindi remake, which Aayush Sharma led alongside Salman (cameo). Despite it being hailed as Salman’s one of the best films in recent times, it was nowhere close to the original film.

Opening up about Mulshi Pattern and Antim comparison, Pravin Tarde slammed Salman Khan’s film while talking to Bol Bhidu. As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Tarde said, “Mahesh sir directed it while I didn’t have anything to do with that film. But today, I would like to reveal publicly that I have still not seen that film named Antim; I am not going to show such daring because in my mind and heart, there’s only Mulshi Pattern. And I came to know from people that Mulshi Pattern (is a better film).”

Upendra Limaye, a part of both Mulshi Pattern and Antim, said, “After watching Mulshi Pattern, Salman took his collar up and kept saying, ‘What a film, what a film, what a film’. But when he remade Mulshi Pattern, he made a mess of it (laughs).” He added, “No question about it. I have worked in both films. I can tell you that the sincerity he (Tarde) showed in the film, which was from the soil (of Mulshi), was killed in the name of super fining it. I feel if they had remade it as it is, it would have still appealed.”

Adding onto it, Pravin Tarde further said, “This is what I was saying that they should just cast Aayush Sharma (in the main lead) and keep the rest of the team (of actors) as it is.”

