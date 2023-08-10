Ranveer Singh was, is and will always be an ultimate rockstar! And we have enough proof to say so! On Throwback Thursday, the powerhouse performer has shared a few of his adorable childhood pictures that prove he was a bundle of energy, cool attitude and swag even back then!

Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer shared “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! 😅💕”

Ranveer Singh further wrote, “As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema 🐐 🐐. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream 😇🧿💫”

“I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”, Ranveer Singh added on his Instagram post.

“Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. 🤜🏽🤛🏽

My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. 🎭

And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’Don’. 😎

Thank you for your love ♥️♥️♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In the pictures the cute toddler is seen going all guns and glory as he sports glares and holds a gun showcasing some attitude and swag! No wonder, it reminds us of his recent biggest announcement ‘Don 3’. Looks like he was focused and determined to play one of his favourite iconic movie characters since then and his long cherished dream has finally come true!

Riding high on the humongous success of his latest release ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (RARKPK), the powerhouse performer is certainly on a roll. Owning the success of the Karan Johar directorial venture, Ranveer walked away with huge accolades as Rocky Randhawa by the audience, industry and critics alike fulfilling their huge expectations.

With his remarkable acting skills, irresistibly good looks, unbeatable energy and down-to-earth demeanour, Ranveer Singh has emerged as a force to reckon with, that the audience and his fans look up to and certainly so, he has become one of the most sought after actors that filmmakers want to collaborate with. Now, with him getting into the garb of a Don, we can only expect fireworks from this fabulous actor!

