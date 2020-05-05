Neetu Kapoor Writes A Heart-Felt Note For Mukesh Ambani & Family, Thanks Them For Always Being There To Help Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor recently lost his life to cancer last week after a long battle. The actor was earlier being treated in New York City but after getting the treatment came back to India in the end of 2019. Before his demise, Rishi was hospitalized for two weeks and was shifted to ICU a night before. While his death was a huge shock for wife Neetu Kapoor and kids Ranbir and Riddhima and other family members, it left millions of the people in the country saddened.

Neetu Kapoor earlier in her Instagram post remembered Rishi as she shared a picture of him with a glass of wine. In her latest post, she has thanked the Ambani family for being a strong pillar of support all this while.

Along with a picture of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Neetu Kapoor wrote a long heartfelt note in which she thanked them for being there for them. Her post read as saying, “For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.

As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time.

Over the last seven months, every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible.

From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared.

To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured.

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest.

Sincerely and with utmost gratitude,

Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.🙏💕”

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor worked together in many films and got married in 1980. It was a love marriage and till death, nothing could keep them apart. We wish all the strength for Neetu Kapoor and the whole family.

