KGF: Chapter 2 has proven to be one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times with the movie making record-breaking numbers at the box office. A bunch of Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are also a part of the project and in a recent interaction with the media, the former opened up on his previous life decisions. He shed some light on the time he was suffering due to substance abuse and looks like the ladies had something to do with it.

For the unversed, the second part of KGF hit the theatres on April 14th 2022 and opened to raving reviews from the audience. The movie has been directed by Prashanth Neel and since the first part of the saga was already a hit, the expectations from this instalment were also high. The makers recently took to social media to announce that the Yash starrer will also have a third instalment and the ripples of excitement can already be seen on social media.

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sanjay Dutt recently opened up on why he resorted to substance abuse in the first place. “I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them.”, he said.

Speaking about how his life changed post rehab, Sanjay Dutt said, “Ten years of my life I was in my room, or in the bathroom, and not interested in shoots. But this is what life is, and that’s how everything changed. When I came back (from the rehab), people used to call me charsi. And I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). People on the road are saying this. Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break through that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and ‘kya body hai’.”

