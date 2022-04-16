Bollywood gave us some of the nerve-wracking horror stories from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. However, not many know that Bollywood stars too have experienced some spooky experiences. Kriti Sanon too once shared her spooky experience while shooting for one of her films. Scroll down to know more.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with the action film Heropanti in 2014. She then went on to appear in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), Dilwale (2015) and Housefull 4. She received praise for playing the titular role of a surrogate mother in Mimi.

As per the Times of India report, Kriti Sanon experienced a spooky situation while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s action comedy film Dilwale which was released in 2015. She said, “My make-up artist felt an unearthly presence in her hotel room. There was a bottle of body lotion that fell, so she put it back in its place, but it fell again. She was surprised as the table wasn’t moving, nor was there any wind. Later in the night, she felt that someone was pushing her, and that’s when we all were spooked out.”

Kriti was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ which was released on March 18. She has a slew of interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’, horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’ opposite Varun Dhawan and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff.

Previously, Kriti Sanon spoke about being typecast after her appearance in Bareilly Ki Barfi. She said to Indian Express, “99 per cent of the films coming to me were small-town films in a similar genre. And now it is nice to reach a point where people are coming to me asking, ‘What kind of film do you want to do?’ Something which was very rare for me before this year. I am now able to tell people what I want to do, what world I would want to get in, or I’d love to play a grey character. This change is really nice to see. Sometimes it happens so gradually that you don’t even realise.”

