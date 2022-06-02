Sidhu Moose Wala’s shocking death has left everyone numb as the artist was growing tremendously. His songs were rage among his followers and now with the help of those songs, the singer will be remembered forever. Meanwhile, Sidhu’s team in their latest social media post is requesting people to not leak any call recordings. They even asked music producers to not release any of his unreleased or unfinished songs and handover everything to the late singer’s father.

The singer who started his career with a duet song titled ‘G Wagon’ was known for giving multiple chartbuster tracks. He gained massive recognition for his song ‘So High’ and later he went on to release his songs independently.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s team recently took to his Instagram where they requested his admirers to not leak any of his call recordings on social media. They also asked them to keep those private conversations with themselves.

Further in the statement the team of Sidhu Moose Wala also requested all the music producers to refrain from leaking any of his unfinished songs. They’ll be taking legal action against those who don’t follow their appeal.

The statement reads, “We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu’s Bhog on June 8th. Also, if someone from his extended family or friends, contacts any of his music producers for his work, please do not share anything. His father is the only one who should get to decide everything.”

Sidhu Moose Wala’s last rites were conducted in his native village on May 31, followed by the antim Visarjan at Kartarpur Sahib. On the other hand, the ‘antim bhog’ will be held on June 8.

