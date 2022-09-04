American singer and songwriter Katy Perry is one of the best-selling music artists of all time having sold over 143 million records worldwide. The songstress is currently married to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom but she was once married to comedian Russell Brand and latter spilled some bedroom secrets once.

Perry and Brand first met on the sets of his 2010 film, Get Him to the Greek. The two began dating for a few months and eventually got married in October 2011 in a Hindu ceremony in India. However, they called it splits in December of the same year.

Russell Brand later appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show wherein he spoke about his s*x life with his former wife Katy Perry. The comedian described his 14-month marriage to the singer as like being on ‘a diet of rice’ making his post-divorce dating spree feel like being let loose in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Forgetting Sarah Marshal star was asked, during the show, if the s*x with Katy ‘wasn’t freaky enough.’ As reported by Daily Mail, He then joked, “She was very willing to do wheelchair p*rn. That woman spent ninety percent of our marriage in a little electric wheelchair.” However, later he became more serious and said, “I don’t want p*rn anymore . . .There is no market for it in my life. I’ve got no kind of weird predilections especially.”

Russell Brand later confirmed on the show that he dated Isabella Brewster – sister to Dallas star Jordana Brewster.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby daughter Daisy in August 2020, two days before the album titled Smile was released. However, the album received mixed reviews from the audience as well as from critics. Now they’re vacationing in Italy and their pics are going viral on social media.

