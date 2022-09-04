A lot has happened around one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film that was in the early stage of production saw the biggest blow ever as it saw the passing away of its titular star Chadwick Boseman. The fate of the film was on uncertain grounds and what added more fuel to the row was Letitia Wright aka Shuri who made some very controversial remarks that in turn affected the movie back in the day.

For the unversed, Ryan Coogler’s directorial Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explores the passing away of the King and the coronation of another. There have been claims that Letitia is the new successor to the mantle. But the actor last year was talking about the COVID vaccine when she decided to reveal that she is against the.

Labelling her anti-vaxer the internet soon started cancelling her and it was an entire movement against her. Now if Deadline’s Justin Knoll who was at The Town With Matt Belloni is to be believed Wright’s statement almost derailed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

He said that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was “absolutely disrupted by some of the stuff [Wright did],” particularly her take on the vaccine. To add to that, when Letitia Wright joined the production in the United Kingdom in November 2022, her vaccination status was a big point of discussion. “Whether she could come back” to set at all, which was “a pain” for Marvel Studios, according to Knoll. At the time, Disney did not address the matter directly.

However, in the past, her conduct on the sets of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also questioned and said to be not right. Clearing that, Letitia Wright gave a statement and wrote, “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th, 2021,” Wright posted Wednesday on her Instagram page. “The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in November 2022.

