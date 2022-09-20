Back in the day, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most powerful and successful Hollywood couples. Their whirlwind romance was nothing short of a fairytale and their extravagant wedding at a chateau in France left us all speechless. Their fans fondly called them ‘Brangelina’ and when the couple announced their split, it left us all in shock. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Pitt jokingly gifted ‘breath mints’ to Jolie for having bad breath. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was Valentine’s gift for the actress in 2014 when Pitt surprised her with breath mints. Haha! While the couple is currently involved in a legal battle, their divorce happens to be one of the most high-profile cases of all time. Coming back to the topic, Brangelina has always given a couple of goals to their fans across the globe.

A source close to the US Weekly revealed about Brad Pitt gifted breath mints to Angelina Jolie and said, “It is sort of a joke — and not. It’s a joke gift . . . he’ll also get her something more serious.”

In the past also, Angelina Jolie has spoiled his ex-husband with lavish gifts including a diamond pendant worth six figures which came with an engraved microscopic love note on it. That indeed is a very romantic gesture.

Well, it only makes sense. Both of them happen to be the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and live their life at best using luxury.

What are your thoughts on Brad Pitt giving breath mints as Valentine’s gift to ex-wife Angelina Jolie for having bad breath? Tell us in the comments below.

