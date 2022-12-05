The post-Covid period had been too harsh for the film industry, especially Bollywood. It was Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which brought some sort of hope initially, however, later one after another, several films tanked badly at the box office. Now, Akshay has opened up about the film industries facing the heat in the post-Covid era. Keep reading to know more.

Out of all stars, Akshay has faced the biggest dent. Not one or two but his 4 consecutive films failed miserably at ticket windows. It’s shocking but his Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu failed to make any impact at the box office despite decent word-of-mouth. Now, here’s what the actor feels about the change in theatrical business pattern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On too many box office failures, Akshay Kumar told The Deadline, “I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier, we have to try harder to get them out.” The actor further added, “It’s our fault. We need to know what they want and stop blaming [the audience] for everything because a lot of people have blamed the [audiences] and are saying they don’t want to come out, but I think it’s our turn to please them and bring them out.”