Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success glory of his latest OTT released film Freddy as it is receiving a lot of appreciation from every corner. However, ever sice Kartik Aaryan had given a massive success to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there has been no looking back. The actor has a line up of movies, including Shehzada, Satya Prem Ki Katha and others in the upcoming days. However, as per reports, Kartik shared his desire to work in South industry? Read on to know more about it!

Kartik has been making quite a buzz ever since the teaser of Shehzada, the Hindi remake version of Allu Arjun‘s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released. Now, there are talks that he might debut in South film industry too? Scroll below to find out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with News18, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his interest in working different languages and shared that he wants to become the number one actor. He further even added that he would like to create a niche for himself for the directors to believe in him to give the parts, which no one else can do it.

Kartik Aaryan in the same conversation shared his desire to debut in South film industry. And talking about the same, the actor shared, “I’m open to doing films in any language but it completely depends on the script, but I would love to do a Telugu or a Tamil film.” Well, after this Kartik Aaryan’s massive fanbase might be praying to see their favourite actor in South film industry. Producers and directors are you listening?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan had a recent film release named Freddy along with Alaya F, and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. What are your thoughts about Kartik’s desire to debut in South? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “It’s Nora Fatehi’s Zeal To Do Good That Makes Her Unstoppable,” Says Choreographer Rajit Dev After Working With Her For FIFA World Cup Anthem

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News