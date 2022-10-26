Jacqueline Fernandez has been hitting the headlines every now and then for her alleged involvement in the 200 crore money laundering case with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. For the unversed, Jacqueline and Sukesh were in an alleged relationship. Although neither of them had ever admitted it, after getting involved in the case, there have been many secret revelations.

Jacqueline who made a big name in the Bollywood industry within her career span got involved in the money laundering case that gave a halt to her career. However, the actress knows how to pick her pieces and stand tall against all the odds.

Well, recently, the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had penned a handwritten letter defending Jacqueline Fernandez. As per a report in Hindustan Times, in his letter, that was released by his lawyer, it could be read as, “It’s very, very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made an accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case… We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her…”

Now, Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer Prashant Patil insisted ED to investigate fairly and find out the actual truth. He told ETimes, “If it is written by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, then the allegations made by him need to be seriously investigated, independently and fairly by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The contents reveal that the investigation needs to take place on the facts revealed by him. His statement can be recorded under relevant provisions of the law and investigation can be carried out to find out the truth.”

Well, in the last few months Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the ED quite a few times. While sometimes she cooperated with them, sometimes she asked for an extended date. Even though last month Delhi court had given Jacqueline interim bail, the ED had opposed the bail plea, indicating that she had made an abortive bid to flee the country.

