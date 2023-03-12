After watching Salman Khan reprise his role as Tiger for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, fans are eager to watch what the actor has in store for them in the third instalment of his stand-alone spy action-thriller film. Ahead of the release of Tiger 3, some allegedly leaked photos from the sets of the movie are making rounds on social media. However, amid the buzz around the movie, some fans could not differentiate between an actual incident and a movie’s set and are circulating some fake pictures.

Tiger 3 is expected to follow the events of the 2017 blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai. The film series is a part of YRF’s spy universe which also consists of Hrithik Roshan’s War and SRK’s latest flick.

Fans surely cannot keep calm to watch Salman Khan in one of his most beloved avatars, Tiger. Ahead of the film’s release, a fan page of the actor shared a bunch of leaked set photos. While some pictures saw Salman Khan in a boat and a car, others had different military troops, which turned out to be fake.

As the photos went viral on the microblogging site, another user pointed out that some pictures were fake. As per a news article shared by the user, the pictures featuring military troops were actually from the Russia-Ukraine war and not from Salman Khan-starrer’s sets.

Seeing the excitement of Khan’s fans for the movie, many Twitter users trolled them. While a Twitter user wrote, “bhoi movie copy karte hai unke bots picture,” while another penned, “Bc copy karne ke liye bhi dimag chahiye Jo autovalo ke pas nahi hai.”

A Twitter user also wrote, “Bhaitards.” “How are they not embarrassed?” a fourth user wrote.

Tiger 3 will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as Zoya.

