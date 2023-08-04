Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor is one of the rising stars in Bollywood, who has been in the news lately for his latest OTT film Bawaal. The actress recently got papped in the city, which took her by surprise, and that led to the netizens trolling her for that. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishan Khatter, but she has yet to establish herself in the industry, but she has an ample amount of chance to do that with quite a few projects in her kitty. She has always mesmerised us with her beauty and grace, just like her mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city wearing a grey sweatshirt paired with black shorts, and as soon as she stepped out of the car, the paps were waiting she visibly got shocked seeing them the Dhadak actress exclaimed, “Dara Diaya Aap Ne”. The video has been uploaded on Instagram by the Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

The netizens took an immediate dig at Janhvi Kapoor for getting scared at the paparazzi. As soon as the video dropped, many took to the comments and gave away their sarcastic responses.

One of the users wrote, “Notanki palastic lady”

Another said, “muh gaadi se bahar nikla nahi ki “jaaaahnvi jeeee” …saale chhapri.. 🤣 muh me camera leke ghus jao”

A third one commented, “infact, i got scared looking at her unwashed face / hair”

Followed by “Ishki reel aur real dono ki acting kharap ha”

Another wrote, “Itni achchi acting movie me karlo didi”

One of them quipped, “Itny garmi mein sweatshirt?”

And “Pretending like no one ever has followed or clicked.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, a film by Nitesh Tiwari which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

