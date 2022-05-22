Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame by playing MC Sher in the film ‘Gully Boy’, made a surprise appearance at rapper Divine’s concert.

Siddhant Chaturvedi came in raging with fans, dancing and singing his heart out to the number: ‘Sher Aaya Sher’.

Dressed in smart casuals, Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen raving with his fans on the song and crooned to the number with Divine.

Siddhant was recently seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in ‘Phone Booth‘ opposite Katrina Kaif and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Ananya.

Talking about Gully Boy, last March, Rapper Dharmesh Parmar, known by his stage name MC Tod Fod passed away at the age of 24. He had lent his voice to the song ‘India 91’ from the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘Gully Boy’ which starred Ranveer Singh in the eponymous role.

The artiste was associated with Mumbai’s multilingual hip-hop group, ‘Swadesi’. The cause of his death however hasn’t been revealed yet. Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to offer her condolences on the departure of MC Tod Fod.

