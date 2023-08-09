Zeenat Aman Reveals How Shalimar With Dharmendra Was Shot In English & Hindi Simultaneously, Says "He Required Assistance With English..."

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared throwback pictures with co-star Dharmendra, on Tuesday and said he was “strikingly handsome”, and with “no pretences or airs” which made her most comfortable while working with him.

One of the top actresses during the 1970s and the 1980s, Zeenat, 71, shared pictures of two films with Dharmendra (87) of the 1981 film ‘Katilon ke Katil’, and ‘Jagir’ (1984).

Zeenat Aman, who often posts throwback pictures on her Instagram account and also stylish ones of herself with her silver hair, reminisced about their shooting for the 1978 film ‘Shalimar’. Since the film was shot in English and Hindi, Dharmendra required assistance with his English dialogues, while she required help with her Hindi lines. Both actors would sit with their language tutors and practise their lines.

In the picture from ‘Katilon ke Katil’, Dharmendra is seen wooing her while wearing a full length lace dress, complete with earstuds and a floppy ladies hat, while Zeenat Aman is wearing jeans, a checked shirt teamed with a leather jacket, a cowboy hat, and completing the look with a moustache.

The actress also shared a long note in the caption as she wrote: “Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote… catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday. Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a co-star to, Dharm ji was my favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set.”

“Dharm ji and I starred in a number of films together, including the international heist ‘Shalimar’. If you recall, I previously shared that this film was simultaneously shot in English and Hindi to cater to both audiences. Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. And so, post the daily shoot you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours! These pictures aren’t from Shalimar though,” Zeenat Aman added.

The veteran actress shared in her note that the first picture in her post is from the song ‘Sare Bazaar Karenge Pyar’ from ‘Kaatilon Ke Kaatil’.

Zeenat Aman further mentioned, “It’s an excellent number, with a full-fledged gender role reversal! I posted this image first because I think people should have the right to dress as they please, without being threatened or assaulted.”

The actress wrote that perhaps the picturisation of the song was meant to be comical, but its message is clear.

“The second picture is from the film Jagir. And I chose it because our look was sizzling in this number. I had on a glittering silver jumpsuit and Dharm ji had a matching one in black leather! The song is called Naya Naya Hota Hain Purana Purana, which could be quite a good heading for an essay about my Instagram debut. Have a wonderful day, everyone”, Zeenat Aman added.

