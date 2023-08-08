Farhan Akhtar recently announced that he is back with Don 3 as a director. However, Shah Rukh Khan will not headline the film, but there a new actor will headline the film, and his name will be unveiled soon. As rumours suggest, Ranveer Singh might be the new Don, Kiara Advani also joins the speculations.

On Tuesday morning, SRK Fans were taken aback when Farhan hinted that a new age of Don was about to begin. The director teased the new actor in a message after fans started screaming, “No SRK, No Don”, and begged them to show him love in the same way they did for SRK.

The paparazzi, who had gathered in front of Ritesh Sidhwani’s office, recently spotted Kiara Advani. The actress looked stunning in all-white, including a white shirt and a pair of matching white slacks. She was seen speaking to Ritesh briefly before exiting the office.

Watch the video below:

As the pap video goes viral on social media, speculations are on the rise whether she is roped in for Don 3 to play Roma, which Priyanka Chopra previously played.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward, and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space,” Farhan Akhtar previously wrote.

Previously reports claimed that Don 3 teaser will be attached to Gadar 2 film, which will be released in theatres on August 11. Now fans are divided over Ranveer Singh carrying the mantle of Don as Shah Rukh Khan exits the franchise.

