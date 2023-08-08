Shah Rukh Khan Formally Exits From Don 3, Farhan Akhtar Shares A Note Welcoming The New Actor (Ranveer Singh) "Whose Talent & Versatility I Have Long Admired"

It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar’s Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.

The entire country has been anticipating part 3 of the superhit franchise which had been known to be underway and now producer-director-writer Farhan Akhtar has confirmed a ‘new interpretation’ of the popular villain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to his social media, Farhan Akhtar shared a note hinting at a new era of Don, asking audiences to watch this space for more..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Every decade has witnessed a new leap into action and adventure with a redefined version of the beloved franchise, and it is almost a matter of national concern who will be taking the baton ahead. It is safe to say that Don has always been essayed by the most legendary and versatile talent through the generations. While Mr. Bachchan was known for his ‘angry young man’ image, in his iconic portrayal of Don, Shah Rukh Khan was seen transitioning from his lover boy identity into the role of this charismatic villain. So who’s next to step into Don’s shoes?

The rumours are rife that Ranveer Singh has reportedly been approached and finalised to play the next Don but there haven’t been any official confirmation by either parties. Let’s wait for the official announcement soon.

Moreover, this is indeed one of the biggest announcements to arrive in recent times. The audience has eagerly awaited this exciting homecoming that will redefine the action genre and leave an indelible mark on the Hindi film industry. Stay tuned for more.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Was Called “Peene Ka Badshah” By ‘Bhidu’ Jackie Shroff As They Discussed “How Much To Drink” & Sanjay Dutt Added “Do Peg Ke Upar…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News