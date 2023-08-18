AP Dhillon is a world-renowned artist who rose to fame and gained massive popularity after his tracks Brown Munde, Summer High, Dil Nu and others became chartbusters. The singer, who is currently in the news for his docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, is loved by millions of fans – but does he have a good attitude?

In a recent video interview, ‘The Spindoctor’ Sanjay Meriya got candid about Dhillon’s personality as he recalled their Lollapalooza performance. He also spoke about their interaction at the concert’s after-party. Read on to know all he said.

Shared to Instagram by MnM Talkies Podcast, the video sees The Spindoctor, aka Sanjay Meriya, open up about a statements he made about an artist during Lollapalooza India 2023. He said, “AP Dhillon bahut hi arrogant aadmi hai. Backstage uska energy itna ghatiya hai. Logo ko hata diya. (He) doesn’t let artist stay next to him.”

Narrating why he feels these things about AP Dhillon, Sanjay said, “Pata nahi uski akkad hi aisi hi bhai. Woh pura aise entourage leke aata hai, usko lagta hai woh Shah Rukh Khan hai. Aur Hrithik Roshan baju mein aise normally chal raha hai bro. Imagine… Hrithik Roshan is f*cking big. Given a chance to meet Hrithik Roshan or AP Dhillon, anybody will go with Hrithik Roshan. Bhwal dhikta hai Greek God. Hrithik Roshan is just with two bouncers and walking normally among people – that guys is chill, because you don’t have to tell people that you are big, you are big.”

Talking about AP Dhillon’s attitude, The Spindoctor continued, “Phir uske baad after party tha 4 seasons mein. Mai bhaja raha tha, mere baad woh baja raha tha fir mujhe wapis bajane ka tha. Ek toh woh aaya late bhai. Late aake bhi woh gaata hai, kya karta hai. Woh aaya udhar bhi pura bhandi mein tha. Aake dhaka-wakha maar ke gaya, Maine bola, ‘Bhai, thoda hosh mein…’ Mai toh chillaya ‘Kya hai bro?’ Woh bola ‘Watch out’, mai bola ‘you watch out’ Toh teri maa ki nikal jaati…”

Check out the video of ‘The Spindoctor’ Sanjay Meriya talking about AP Dhillon and his performance at Lollapalooza and the after-party here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MnM Talkies Podcast (@mnmtalkiespodcast)

What do you think of AP Dhillon and these revelations made by ‘The Spindoctor’ Sanjay Meriya? Let us know in the comments below.

