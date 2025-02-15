Ne Zha 2 stays unhinged by the arrival of Captain America: Brave New World as it surpasses The Super Mario Bros Movie and Avengers: Age of Ultron in under eighteen days. The film is on track to surpass Barbie, Furious 7, and The Avengers, along with a few other movies, to achieve interesting feats. Scroll below for the deets.

The Super Mario Bros Movie was released in 2023 and was the second highest-grossing film of the year behind Barbie’s $1.44 billion global haul. Avengers: The Age of Ultron is the second installment in the Avengers franchise and collected $1.40 billion in its global run. The movie has once again collected outstanding numbers on its third Friday, which is a record in a single market.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected a magnificent $79.6 million over 227K screenings, registering the biggest third Friday in a single market ever, experiencing a hike of +7.1% from last Friday. The animated feature has reached $1.43 billion in just 17 days. It registered $36.3 million in pre-sales for today, the film’s third Saturday, which means the movie is ahead of Barbie and Frozen 2’s $1.45 billion global haul.

It will cross the $1.5 billion mark and officially beat Barbie and Frozen 2. In addition, the Ne Zha sequel will also surpass Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.5 billion, Furious 7, and The Avengers’ $1.52 billion as the highest-grossing animation of all time and the 11th highest-grossing film of all time globally. The animated feature will also be the 4th highest-grossing movie post-COVID.

Meanwhile, Ne Zha 2 has achieved the 3rd highest-grossing animation of all time globally by beating The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $1.36 billion and is also the 16th highest-grossing film ever after beating Avengers: Age of Ultron’s $1.41 billion. It is still hard to predict how much the Chinese film will earn in its lifetime.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World North America Box Office: Records 4th Biggest Previews For Presidents’ Day Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News