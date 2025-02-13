Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has performed well so far in India, but the same couldn’t be said about the overseas market, especially the North American territory. The film opened on a decent note, and based on its merits, it was expected to maintain momentum over the first few days, but unfortunately, it has failed to do so. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Performance in North America

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer opened at $419K, including $236K from premieres. After such a decent start, it dipped a bit and earned $173K on the second day. On day 3, a much bigger drop was witnessed as $79K came in. On Monday, it dropped further, earning just $27K. Due to discounts on Tuesday, day 5 picked up really well, and $60K came in. Overall, the Tollywood action romantic thriller amassed $758K at the North American box office in 5 days. In Indian rupees, it equals 6.59 crores.

Thandel struggling in North America?

Reportedly, the breakeven value for Thandel is set at around $1.5 million (13.04 crores) for North America (USA and Canada), with the breakeven for the USA alone set at $1.40 million (12.17 crores). Against this value, the film hasn’t even earned $800K. From Friday onwards, locations will be reduced significantly, which will majorly impact the box office collections.

So, in the present situation, Thandel might struggle to reach breakeven and emerge as a failure at the North American box office. It seems to be another failure in the territory among major Tollywood releases of 2025 after Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Let’s see if the film shows any major turnaround in the coming days.

More about the film

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel was released in theatres on February 7, 2025. It also stars Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren, and others in key roles. Its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

