Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has performed well so far. After a solid start debut on the opening weekend, the film needed to maintain a stronghold on weekdays, but it faced a bigger drop than expected. Still, it has fared well in the overall collection and very soon, it will be Naga’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. In the meantime, on day 5, it surpassed Venky Mama’s lifetime collection.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the Telugu romantic action thriller was released on February 7. It opened to mixed reviews from critics but among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is decent. The music by Devi Sri Prasad is one of the strong pillars of the film and that has played a key role in attracting footfall so far.

After an impressive opening weekend of 36.35 crores, Thandel dropped more than expected on Monday and earned 4.50 crores. Even yesterday, on day 5, the film dipped a bit more than expected and earned 3.60 crores, as per Sacnilk. This pushes the overall tally to 44.45 crore net at the Indian box office. This collection is good, but still, a lot of work needs to be done.

Reportedly, Thandel‘s budget is 75 crores. So, it needs to earn 30.55 crores more to be safe. All eyes are now on how it performs today, tomorrow, and during the second weekend. So, it’s still a wait-and-watch scenario for the biggie.

Meanwhile, the film has surpassed Venky Mama’s 42.70 crores. Today, it will surpass Thank You’s 46.56 crores, and during the second weekend, it will surpass Bangarraju’s 49.61 crores. Currently, Bangarraju is Naga Chaitanya’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Thandel:

Day 1- 11.50 crores

Day 2- 12.10 crores

Day 3- 12.75 crores

Day 4- 4.50 crores

Day 5- 3.60 crores

Total- 44.45 crores

