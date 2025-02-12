One of last Friday’s releases, Loveyapa, has turned out to be a dismal affair at the Indian box office. Released alongside Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar and Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release), the film failed to create any impact despite some favorable reactions from the target audience. Both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor were praised for their performances and chemistry. Unfortunately, it wasn’t just enough to pull the audience to theatres. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

Directed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood romantic comedy was released on February 7. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it has been enjoying decent word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. Still, there had been no major turnaround at ticket windows, as the buzz is missing on the ground level.

On the first Monday itself, Loveyapa dropped below the 1 crore mark and earned as low as 0.55 crore or 55 lakh. Yesterday, on day 5, the collection remained stable, and 0.51 crore or 51 lakh came in, but it’s of no use since the collection is extremely low. Including Tuesday’s numbers, the estimated total at the Indian box office stands at 5.81 crore net.

Today and tomorrow, Loveyapa is expected to earn between 0.40 and 0.50 crore, thus ending the opening week at around 7 crores. As Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava arrives in theatres this Friday, there’s no chance that this film will stay in theatres with even a decent show count. It’ll be there, but shows will be very limited.

This big-screen debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer will crumble further this Friday onwards and might end its run below the 10 crore mark in India. So, it’s already a big disaster!

Day-wise collection breakdown of Loveyapa:

Day 1- 1.25 crores

Day 2- 1.75 crores

Day 3- 1.75 crores

Day 4- 0.55 crore

Day 5- 0.51 crore

Total- 5.81 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

