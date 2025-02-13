Natural Star Nani is acting in HIT-3, which is being filmed at a fast pace. Director Sailesh Kolanu is making this film as the third part of the HIT franchise.

Nani plays a powerful role named Arjun Sarkar. He is ready to impress the audience with his unique performance.

The film team is planning to release this movie as a summer treat. A new and interesting update about the film is going viral on social media. Reports say that two young heroes will also appear in the movie along with “Nani.”

Vishwak Sen, who acted in the first HIT film, is expected to make a cameo. Adivi Sesh, the hero of HIT-2, will also play a unique role.

Fans eagerly await the arrival of these two actors. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in this movie.

Meanwhile, HIT: The First Case is a crime thriller film in Telugu. It was released in 2020. Sailesh Kolanu made his directorial debut with this movie. Prashanti Tipirneni produced the film. Vishwak Sen played the protagonist. Ruhani Sharma also had an important role.

The story revolves around Vikram Rudraraju, a police officer in Telangana who works for the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) and is assigned to investigate the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl. In contrast, HIT: The Second Case is a crime thriller film in Telugu. It was released in 2022. Sailesh Kolanu wrote and directed the movie.

Nani was last seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a Telugu-language vigilante action thriller film released in 2024. Vivek Athreya wrote and directed the movie, which D. V. V. Danayya produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Nani played the lead role in the film. S. J. Suryah and Priyanka Mohan were also part of the cast. Other actors included Abhirami Gopikumar, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Mime Madhu, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh.

The story follows Surya, a man who fights against injustice every Saturday. His actions lead him into conflict with Daya, a corrupt and ruthless police officer.

