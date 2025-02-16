Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is getting a thunderous response at the box office, with the film entering the 100-crore club in only three days. In fact, in three days, the film stands at a total of an estimated 122.4 crore at the box office. The film is very close to achieve another milestone!

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a budget of a reported 130 crore, and with an estimated 122.4 crore, it has recovered 94.1% of its entire budget. The film is only 7.6 crore away from recovering the reported investment and entering the profit-making zone!

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3

On day 3, Sunday, February 16, the film roared the loudest, earning between 49 – 51 crore at the box office, as per the early trends. This is a jump of almost 27% from the previous day, which earned 39.3 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of the period drama at the box office.

Day 1: 33.1 crore

Day 2: 39.3 crore

Day 3: 50 crore* (estimated)

Total: 122.4 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Very Close To Vicky Kaushal’s Second-Highest Grosser

Chhaava is the third-highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal’s career, and he is only 77 lakh away from axing the second-highest-grossing film of his career. Raazi, with a collection of 123.17 crore, is the second highest-grossing film of the actor’s career.

Meanwhile, Chhaava is now very close to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It is only one day and 10.98 crore away to axe Akshay Kumar‘s Sky Force, which is currently the highest-grossing film of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Day 9: Changes History Axing 7th Most Profitable Film Of 2016 Ft. Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News