The Telugu action-comedy Laila is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. By the looks of it, the movie might be added to Vishwak Sen’s string of earlier flops. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 4th day.

Laila Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 4th day, the day-wise collection of the Vishwak Sen starrer took a further drop. It earned around 36 lakhs*. This was a drop of over 40% since the movie had garnered 60 lakhs on its previous day.

The total India net collection of Laila now comes to 2.96 crores*. The film is yet to cross 3 crores even after 4 days of its release. The Vishwak Sen starrer is turning out to be a colossal disaster. Not only are the collections showcasing a downward graph, but the film is also lagging behind from Sen’s previous box office flop, Mechanic Rocky. For the unversed, Mechanic Rocky had earned 3.1 crores in two days of its release. But his latest release is not even able to achieve this mark.

Laila is also facing a tough competition from the latest South releases especially Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam which is setting the box office on fire. The Vishwak Sen starrer needs a positive word of mouth, which might lead to a boost in the collection. If the collections of the movie do not improve over the coming days, it might add to Vishwak Sen’s earlier string of flops like Mechanic Rocky, Gaami, and Gangs Of Godavari.

About The Film

Laila has been helmed by Ram Narayan. Apart from Vishwak Sen, the movie also stars Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Ravi Mariya in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Leon James.

