Vidaamuyarchi was supposed to be a comeback vehicle for Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith, but unfortunately, it failed to meet expectations. Before the release, the film was touted to be an easy 200 crore or 250 crore gross, but in reality, it is now struggling to hit the 150 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It has an opportunity to be Ajith’s third highest-grossing film of all time, but now, it will miss the target by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Massive failure in India

The Kollywood action-thriller opened to critics’ mixed reviews but had decent word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. Still, it failed to translate to footfalls as the film faced ignorance from the audience. As a result, on the second Monday, it fell below the 1 crore mark. So far, in India, it has earned 79.78 crore net. Including taxes, it stands at 94.14 crore gross after 13 days.

Vidaamuyarchi at the worldwide box office

Like India, Vidaamuyarchi has earned an underwhelming collection in the overseas market. Released amid high expectations, the film declined sharply after the opening weekend. So far, it has earned 40 crore gross. Combining it with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 134.14 crore gross after 13 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the Ajith Kumar starrer:

India net- 79.78 crores

India gross- 94.14 crores

Overseas gross- 40 crores

Worldwide gross- 134.14 crores

Valimai stays safe!

A few days back, the film surpassed Nerkonda Paarvai’s global collection to become Ajith Kumar’s fourth highest-grosser. It had a chance of moving ahead, but now, the biggie will end its run in the same position. The next target is Valimai (166.19 crore gross), which is clearly out of reach now.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s top worldwide grossers (above 100 crore gross):

Viswasam – 205 crores

Thunivu – 200.57 crores

Valimai – 166.19 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 134.14 crores

Nerkonda Paarvai – 126.59 crores

Vivegam – 123.35 crores

Vedalam – 119.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

