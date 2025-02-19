Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s Captain America: Brave New World did not have an overwhelming start at the box office. However, it managed to cross its first major milestone at the US box office with its four-day opening. It is now close to achieving another major milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movie opened with mixed reviews and has a long way to go. It was made on a reported budget of $180 million and needs around $400 million or more to break even. It needs to collect $200 million or more to earn a profit. It is suffering in two of the biggest markets overseas – China and India. In China, Ne Zha 2 dominates cinemas, and due to negative word-of-mouth, the MCU movie has collected less than the initially projected range. Meanwhile, Chhava is showing its strong presence in India, which also impacts the MCU movie’s collection.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World collected $11.2 million on Monday, the Presidents’ Day holiday. It registered the 4th biggest Presidents’ Day, remaining below its fellow MCU movies. Anthony Mackie’s film stayed below Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s $14.3 million, Deadpool’s $19.8 million, and Black Panther’s $40.2 million. As reported previously, Captain America 4 has hit a $100 million four-day cume in the United States.

At the international markets, the MCU film grossed $98.27 million, and adding that to the domestic cume, the worldwide gross has reached the $198.3 million mark. Captain America 4 is around $2 million away from hitting the $200 million milestone. After crossing that milestone, the Anthony Mackie-led film will collect 11.11% more than its reported budget.

Captain America: Brave New World is already the highest-grossing film of 2025, and it is expected to remain at #1 until another biggie hits the screens. The story of Captain America 4 follows Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, who finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

