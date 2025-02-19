Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role, is turning out to be a huge setback for Marvel at the Indian box office. The last MCU release, Deadpool & Wolverine, was a smashing hit in the country, but the halo effect of that film is not at all seen for the latest release. One can say that the ongoing fever of Chhaava has impacted it significantly. Keep reading for a detailed collection of 5 days!

Directed by Julius Onah, the superhero magnum opus was released in Indian theatres on February 14. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Also, as the buzz was low, the film failed to post strong numbers. In the opening weekend, the upward trend was missing and numbers remained almost similar each day.

After a dismal opening weekend of 12.75 crores, Captain America: Brave New World dropped heavily on the first Monday and earned just 1.25 crores. On Tuesday, the collection dropped by 20%, earning just 1 crore. Overall, the biggie has earned just 15 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Captain America: Brave New World:

Day 1- 4.50 crores

Day 2- 4 crores

Day 3- 4.25 crores

Day 4- 1.25 crores

Day 5- 1 crore

Total- 15 crores

Due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday in Maharashtra, the Marvel biggie will show a slight jump today, helping it stay above the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office. Tomorrow, it will fall below the 1 crore mark. So, the opening week will wrap up below the 18 crore mark.

In the second week, Captain America: Brave New World will be out of the majority of theatres, and once again, Chhaava will show complete dominance.

