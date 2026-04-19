Project Hail Mary’s craze is not diminishing after almost a month, and the film is devouring popular sci-fi movies with ease. The Ryan Gosling starrer is now all set to surpass the domestic haul of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster Dune 2. It is tracking to hit $300 million at the North American box office, which would be a notable achievement. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi movie is winning hearts for its heartwarming content. The developing friendship between the human and an alien is also the highlight of this visually striking space saga. It is also grounded in real science, and the thrill is exciting for the viewers as well. These are the few reasons why the movie is performing strongly at the box office.

Project Hail Mary at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Project Hail Mary has collected $5.2 million on its 5th Friday at the box office in North America. It has recorded the 2nd biggest 5th Friday of all time for March releases. It has strong legs at the box office, even now, and has declined by 23.5% from last Friday.

It is more than Dune 2’s $3.6 million 5th Friday gross. Owing to the film’s astonishing performance, exhibitors have added 10 more screens in North America, and all IMAX screens are also back. The Ryan Gosling-starrer has hit $269.8 million at the North American box office.

On track to beat Dune 2 domestically

Dune 2 is one of the most successful sci-fi blockbusters at the domestic box office. It is the second part of Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune franchise, which saw a significant increase in box office from the first film. Released in 2024, it was the first true blockbuster movie of that year. Dune 2 collected $282.1 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Project Hail Mary is less than $13 million away from surpassing Dune 2’s domestic haul, and it is happening this weekend only. According to reports, Project Hail Mary is tracking to earn between $19 million and $22 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. Therefore, it will kill two birds with one stone – Gravity and Dune 2 will both be beaten by the Ryan Gosling starrer.

More about Project Hail Mary

The story follows a science teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spaceship. As his memory slowly returns, he discovers he’s on a mission to stop a mysterious substance threatening Earth’s sun—and that an unexpected friendship might be the key to saving it. Project Hail Mary was released on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $269.8 million

International – $268.5 million

Worldwide – $538.4 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Scream 7 North America Box Office: Inches Away From Surpassing Matt Damon’s Bourne Identity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News