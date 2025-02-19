Mufasa: The Lion King is still a favorite among the American audience. Its popularity has increased massively on the Presidents’ Day holiday despite clashing with multiple new releases, including MCU’s Captain America 4. The Disney animated feature is also approaching another major and probably final milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has emerged as one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024 despite mixed reviews and tough competition. It has been made available for digital purchase and rental since yesterday. Like all the other Disney features, Mufasa will also soon be streaming on Disney+. For the uninitiated, Mufasa was made on a reported budget of $200 million and has collected a considerable profit so far.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King ‘exploded’ at the US box office on its 9th Monday, which was the Presidents’ Day holiday. The Disney feature collected a strong $1.1 million this Monday, going up by +248% from last Monday despite losing 705 theatres last Friday. With that, Mufasa has a $241.9 million cume in the United States, and it debuted on digital yesterday.

It is still expected to earn over $250 million in the United States. The animated feature is eyeing a $250 million to $260 million domestic run. The movie has earned an impressive $446.77 million from the international regions so far. Adding that to its $241.9 million domestic gross, the worldwide cume of Mufasa is $688.70 million. It is projected to collect over $700 million worldwide.

Mufasa: The Lion King will reportedly end its global run, staying below both the previous movies. The Lion King [1994] collected $979.16 million, while its 2019 remake grossed an outstanding $1.6 billion worldwide. The film was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

