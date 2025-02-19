Chhaava is performing exceptionally well, and considering its terrific word-of-mouth among the masses, the film is aiming for many new records in the coming days. On a personal level, it’s a big victory for Vicky Kaushal, who has witnessed a surge in the Koimoi Star Ranking after the film entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. He also aims to beat Yash and Sunny Deol comfortably. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Vicky Kaushal’s current status in Star Ranking

With Chhaava’s entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Vicky Kaushal was credited with 100 points, pushing his overall tally to 300 points. With this, he crossed Emraan Hashmi, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR in the Star Ranking, as all these actors had 200 points each to their credit. With the film going great guns, it is expected to amass a humongous collection in the lifetime run.

Sunny Deol’s position is in danger!

Chhaava will wrap up its opening week by earning well over 200 crores, and since there’s no major film in theatres until Sikandar arrives, the 300 crore and 400 crore marks will be comfortably crossed. Accordingly, Vicky Kaushal will witness a surge in the points table.

Whenever Chhaava enters the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, Vicky will be credited with 300 more points, pushing his tally to 600. With this total, he will beat Sunny Deol (500 points) to grab the 13th spot in the Star Ranking. In the process, he will surpass several other actors.

Before Sunny Deol, Vicky Kaushal will comfortably cross Varun Dhawan (400 points), Kartik Aaryan (400 points), Saif Ali Khan (400 points), Tiger Shroff (400 points), Yash (400 points), Ayushmann Khurrana (450 points), and Shahid Kapoor (500 points).

