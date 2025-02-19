The Manikandan-starrer Tamil comedy-drama film Kudumbasthan is turning out to be another successful offering from Kollywood in 2025 after Madha Gaja Raja. It did see a slight drop in its 26th day but the film is moving towards attaining a stellar return when it comes to the profit. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 26th day.

Kudumbasthan Box Office Collection Day 26

On its 26th day, the Manikandan starrer earned around 17 lakhs. This was a drop of around 5% since the film had amassed 18 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 22.65 crores. Despite a slight drop, the film has weaved a phenomenal success story. It has also been receiving an adequate positive word of mouth which is reflected in the collection.

Kudumbasthan is mounted at a scale of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 22.65 crores, the film has garnered an ROI (Return On Investment) of 12.65 crores. With this, the ROI percentage of the film comes to a mammoth 126.5%.

The film is now inching towards a returns of 150%. Given the steady pace of the collection, it might achieve this target. Even though it is far behind the 200% plus profits of Madha Gaja Raja, Kudumbasthan has managed to surpass the returns of Garudan which was the fourth most profitable Tamil film of 2024. It will be interesting to see whether the movie adds more milestones during its theatrical run.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kudumbasthan has been directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy. Apart from Manikandan, it also stars Guru Somasundaram, R Sundarrajan, and Saanve Megghana. The music has been composed by Vaisagh.

