Kajol is making her debut in the horror genre with the upcoming mythological drama Maa. It is only four days away from its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. Vishal Furia’s directorial will be facing a head-on box office clash with Paresh Rawal and Sonakshi Sinha led Nikita Roy. Surprisingly, the tables have turned as the competitor has showcased far better growth in BookMyShow interests. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Maa’s performance on BookMyShow

Kajol’s Maa is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies on BookMyShow. As per the live update, around 33.9K viewers have tapped on the ‘like’ feature showcasing their excitement for the film. It will be also facing competition from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par at the ticket windows. The journey is going to be challenging but if the content clicks with the audience, it could be the next big surprise in Bollywood.

Nikita Roy witnesses massive surge in BMS interests

The trailer of Nikita Roy opened to mixed reviews earlier this month. The buzz around Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal’s supernatural thriller is increasing by the day. So far, it has registered around 49.1K interests on BookMyShow. With 3 more days to go, the numbers are excepted to at least cross the 75K mark.

Maa vs Nikita Roy Pre-Box Office Battle

Unexpectedly, Nikita Roy has witnessed almost 45% higher interests than Maa on BookMyShow. The trade and audience couldn’t stop talking about the official trailer of Kajol’s film. But it looks like Sonakshi Sinha’s film could be no less. It could be an underdog if the plot lives upto the expectations.

With Nikita Roy leading the race currently, it would be interesting to see if Maa will be able to bounce back.

