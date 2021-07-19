Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a phenomenon in Indian television history. The show has fans and followers all across the country, who are very loyal towards it. Among such fans is one postman, who tweeted a sweet message for producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, one user, who is a postman by profession, wrote, “Asit bhai, I am a postman…Believe it or not, whenever I am on my job, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the only sound I hear delivering letters in most of the houses.” He even tagged Modi in his tweet. To his sweet surprise, Modi did reply back and applauded with a humble gesture.

Advertisement

Asit Kumarr Modi wrote, “Thank you. We, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team, thank you for your blessings and love.”

Now, that’s what we call a successful creation!

Apart from such sweet messages, Asit Kumarr Modi also faces questions that leave him annoyed. One such is about Disha Vakani, the question that has been asked to him millions of times. In a chat with Times Of India, he vented out all his frustration.

He said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya.”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has returned to Mumbai i.e. original sets in Goregaon film city. After a gap of several months, Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka will be making his full-fledged return.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Is All Set For Bollywood Debut Alongside Hiten Tejwani & Rajpal Yadav?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube