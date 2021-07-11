Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be exciting for so many reasons. We’ve got famous TV bahus, Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari, who’ll be performing action. On the other hand, it was a reunion for Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. But amongst it all, there’s a romance rumour between Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul! What’s cooking? Below are the details!

For the unversed, Vishal was earlier dating Madhurima Tuli. Their relationship was like an open book and one saw the worst when the actress hit her estranged boyfriend with a fry pan in Bigg Boss. They reunited professionally thereafter, but their bond is quite complicated for fans to understand!

All the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants share quite a cool bond with each other. They posed together and had lots of fun. As for Vishal Aditya Singh, he even shared some romantic poses with co-contestant Sana Makbul. They often posed together, which led to rumours of them dating each other!

But Vishal Aditya Singh has now set the records straight. In a conversation with Times Of India, the actor said, “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don’t be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)’. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her”

During the conversation, Vishal also mentioned that most of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants are engaged, committed or married. But since he and Sana are both single, they bonded more with each other.

Sana Makbul reacted to the rumours too and said, “Vishal is a man, not a boy. That’s what I like about him. He is very kind, generous, thoughtful and looks after his friends really well. I got to know him on the show. He is a very supportive friend and helped me do those stunts. But, I would like to clarify, we are just friends and single. There is nothing more to this friendship…We are good friends and focused on our careers. I like him and he is a great friend.”

