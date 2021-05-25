2021 has surely been a roller coaster ride for actress Nikki Tamboli. From conquering top 3 positions in Bigg Boss 14 to being the most loved Bollywood star of the country, and not to forget with being tested covid positive early this year Tamboli is seen taking up the challenges and fighting them back time and again.

The star recently lost her elder sibling Jatin Tamboli who succumbed to covid. Tamboli who was often seen being quite vocal about her relationship with her family and her bond with her brother was seen sharing the news on her social media. Nikki is often seen posting pictures with her brother and penning down emotional notes on him.

On this brothers day, Tamboli took to her social media posting a picture stating, “#happybrothersday ❤️you have no idea how much I miss you. It’s you all around me all the time and I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you”

Nikki is currently shooting for fear factor Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recently KKK11 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Varun Sood did make netizen go head over heels with some sassy fun. In the video, Varun Sood is seen lifting Nikki Tamboli who is sitting on a beach bed. The two are seen having a gala time giving major swag goals. Is this a new BFF alert? Well! It’s just about time for the fans to know.

