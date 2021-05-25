Anupamaa Daily Update: Vanraj Learns About Anupamaa’s Cancer While Aniruddh Decides Not To Divorce Kavya

Vanraj Shah of Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is at it again. Since the divorce, he has never missed an opportunity to insult his ex-wife and even questioned her for her growing closeness with Advait. He even blamed her for disturbing an important job interview of his, even though she had no clue about it.

Later, Advait tells Anu that she needs to undergo surgery and should inform her family about it. Anu visits the Shah family and tells them about her cancer. Vanraj did not hear the conversation and tried to make her feel jealous by giving her his and Kavya’s wedding card.

Once Anupamaa leaves, Samar gives her reports to Vanraj and he is shocked to know that she has cancer.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that when Vanraj and Kavya reach the court, Aniruddh tells her that he needs another chance and won’t be divorcing her. Vanraj is a little relieved after getting to know this as Kavya now can’t force him to marry her.

But what about Anu? Will he apologise to her? Will Baa accept her mistake?

