Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with her stint as ‘Ishi ma’ in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show witnessed her sizzling chemistry with Karan Patel. Unfortunately, despite a huge buzz, the actress refrained herself from being a part of any other daily soap. She is now opening about it at all and the rumours of being offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

A few days ago, there were massive rumours that Divyanka has been approached for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Fans kept wondering who she is replacing or if there’s a new character that the makers have planned for her. But dreams were soon shattered when she rubbished the rumours.

Now, Divyanka Tripathi has confirmed that she indeed has been offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She told TOI, “I’ve got the proposal for ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, but the talks are at a very initial phase. It has not even reached a point where there can be rumours or reports of me doing it. When the show is in the preliminary stage, the production house speaks to a lot of artists. We as actors are also in talks with different makers and channels for different projects. So, right now there is no truth to the news that I am doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain.”

Divyanka Tripathi also spoke about the rumours of her being roped in for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. “I have not been offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I want to tell people spreading rumours about it to please stop. It’s a very popular, hit show and it is still being loved by people even after so many years. The artists playing characters on the show are wonderful and I am not replacing anyone as I have not been offered the show,” she said.

The actress will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She will be competing Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari amongst others for the ultimate title.

