Sunil Grover Looks Uber Cool In His Latest Photoshoot! Lives 'One Life' King-Size

Actor Sunil Grover shared a video clip on Monday afternoon on his social media. The actor looks dapper in the video, captured from a photoshoot.

Sunil wrote on his Instagram page, “One life!”

In the video post, Sunil Grover is seen dressed in a maroon jacket and sunglasses, and is facing the camera.

Sunil Grover received a lot of compliments from friends and fans.

Storyteller Milind Gadagkar wrote: “bro.”

Comments coming from fans included “One life! One Idol! Sunil Grover Sir!”, “awesome mindblowing”, “We need to see more of this talent unfortunately Bollywood is incapabale of. You are precious”.

Sunil was last seen in the web show “Sunflower”, which also featured Ranveer Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi.

