Uorfi Javed has been currently grabbing all the eyeballs over her stint in Splitsvilla X4. Her connection with co-contestant Kashish Thakur has been talk of the town. But personally, the Bigg Boss OTT diva is going through a rough time as a group of teenage boys have been harassing her over calls. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Uorfi has garnered more criticism in her life than she’s earned appreciation. Her clothing choices have left tails wagging on multiple occasions. Sunil Pal, Hindustani Bhau, Chahatt Khanna, Farah Ali Khan, Chetan Bhagat have been some renowned personalities who have shamed her in the past. Ranveer Singh, on other other hand, remains a rare big name who called her a ‘fashion icon.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and called out a user by the name Vansh Rohira and his group of friends for harassing her. She shared his profile and wrote, “This kid and his 10 friends have been calling me nonstop (I have been using the same number for 10 numbers, I don’t know from where did they get it). They are calling and abusing me. What is wrong with kids these days? Harassing me for no reason! I am going to file a police complaint against the 10 of them but if anyone knows their parents, let me know. I’ll reward you!”

In an unexpected scenario, the teenager ended up resharing the story by Uorfi Javed like it was a matter of pride. She continued informing the same to his fans and wrote, “The next generation is doomed! This kid is even resharing the story with so much pride. This kid and his friends prank call and abuse girls and then flaunt it instead of being sorry!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Splitsvilla X4: Uorfi Javed Slams Kashish Thakur For Allegedly Making Derogatory Remarks About Her: “Agar Mai Kisi Se Chipak Jau To Bolo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News