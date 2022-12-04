Celebrities are often targeted on social media for the most bizarre things. From their outfits to lifestyle to their personal life, everything is always under the scanner by netizens who don’t let off the littlest things. Now, in a series of latest events, Priya Ahuja of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has slammed the trolls for policing her hot photos on Instagram where she covered her body with a black satin cloth and has now strongly reacted to people bashing her for doing so. Scroll below to take a look at it.

It was last week that Priya took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself where she covered herself with a black satin cloth in a bold photoshoot. She captioned the picture, “Become so confident in who you are that no one’s opinion or rejection can rock you.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Priya Ahuja’s picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

Advertisement

As soon as Priya Ahuja shared the pictures on her Instagram, netizens started reacting to it and it didn’t go well with them. Not just that, they also tagged her husband and director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda in the comments section.

Yesterday, the TMKOC actress took to her Instagram account and shared a story putting forward her POV and slammed the trolls for targeting her. Priya Ahuja wrote, “Just to let you know it doesn’t affect me at all what you all think about me. A lot of you mentioned Malav in the comments saying what kind of a wife l am and how he can allow me to wear whatever is there. Also some of you said a few things about Ardaas like what he will think about me as a mother or what I will teach him as a mother. So let Malav & Ardaas only decide what kind of a wife and mother I am.”

Priya Ahuja continued and added, “And also let me tell you all That I don’t need permission to wear or not to wear any particular outfit from anyone on this planet. It’s me as a person who decides what to wear and what kind of a life to live. Thank you but NO THANK YOU for all the suggestions and advice. As a person or as a family @malavrajda and I Don’t Need It!!!”

What are your thoughts on Priya Ahuja of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slamming the trolls for policing her on her outfit choice? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Calls Shailesh Lodha The ‘Person He Has Harassed The Most’, Netizens Assume “Lagta Hai Tab Hi Quit Kar Diya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News