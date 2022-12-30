Bigg Boss 16 is leaving no stone unturned to grasp the audience’s engagement, thanks to the constantly altering dynamics between the housemates. One of the most talked about housemates in BB 16 is MC Stan. From his warm bond with Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakre to his epic one-liners and slang fans just love to see Stan on their screens.

Many celebs from the Television and Bollywood industry have been seen praising the rapper for his gameplay and his unique style of presenting himself in the BB house, the rapper’s songs are reaching great heights and his slang “SHEMBDI” has got immensely popular amongst the viewers of the Bigg Boss 16.

Now, singer and Bigg Boss 14 runners-up Rahul Vaidya has shared a hilarious video on the same featuring his wife Disha Parmar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Meanwhile, loyal BB viewers are rooting for him to win the show and are curious to know more about the rapper and his lifestyle. The rapper has not only won the hearts of viewers but also the celebs from the industry are loving the presence of Stan in the house.

