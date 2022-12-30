Bigg Boss 16 has been grabbing headlines for all the controversial reasons ever since the show went on air. Hosted by Salman Khan, the makers are introducing new twists and turns every now and then and to keep their audience hooked to the TV screens. Recently, the show makers sent two wild card contestants Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De in the show and both have been trying their best to entertain us.

However, the former’s recent fight inside the house with his co-contestant has landed him in legal trouble so much so that the notice has been issued to the show makers and Mumbai CP.

In one of the recent episodes, Vikkas Manaktala was seen getting into a verbal brawl with Archana Gautam where both not only dragged each other’s families but he also passed castiest remarks against her. However now, National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notice to the makers for calling Archana “Neech jati ke log” which is a punishable offence.

ANI Tweet, “National Commission for Scheduled Castes issued notice to Mumbai CP, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd, Endemol India Pvt Ltd &others after a Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Manaktala called another contestant Archana Gautam “Neech jati ke log” which is offence punishable under SC/ ST act: NCSC.”

The notice states, “This is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice.”

Earlier, during their fight, Archana Gautam was also seen telling Vikkas Manaktala “Tu baap nahi ban sakta.” Meanwhile, the contestant if often seen locking horns with many others contestants including Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and others.

