Tim Burton’s Wednesday does not seem to be in the mood to stop anytime soon, it has been making and shattering records from when it started streaming on Netflix, and it might even overthrow its long-reigning show, The Stranger Things Season 4 soon.

The series revolves around the eccentric Wednesday Addams, who is allergic to colours and prefers solitude over anyone’s company. It started streaming on Netflix on 23rd November, and it has entered its third week, but the viewership numbers are still going up as it dethroned the series second on the platform’s top ten list.

Last week the show was on number three of Netflix’s list, and now it has pushed Ryan Murphy’s Monster- Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to grab the second position. As per a report by Variety, during the window of December 5th-11th, Wednesday has attained 269.7 million hours which got the series the desired place now. To date, the Jenna Ortega starrer series has been streamed for 1.02 billion hours. According to the report, the runtime of the show had a role in this as Stranger Things Season 4 runs for about thirteen hours, while Wednesday has a runtime of 6.8 hours only, which is half of the popular sci-fi show.

The platform makes the list based on the viewership of any show during the first 28 days of its streaming. Wednesday’s popularity evidently increased after the video clip of Jenna Ortega’s dance routine on the song ‘Goo goo muck’ from the series went viral online. People started doing reels on it; even the singing sensation Lady Gaga could not resist performing it. The show also features Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez as the other members of the Addams Family. Christina Ricci, who played the character of Wednesday Addams in the 90’s film series, is also present in this series in a key role.

