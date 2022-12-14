Since the shift of power in the DC Universe, there has been a lot going on, and fans are in complete disarray since projects are getting cancelled. Still, luckily Todd Philips brought in some assurance among the fans as he released the first look of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, titled Joker: Folie á Deux. Todd Philips will be once again donning the director’s hat for this dark, twisted tale which will be a musical, as per the rumours. But as soon as the first look was dropped, people went ‘gaga’ for Lady Gaga as she will playing the role of Harley Quinn; however, the director is in no mood to drop her look from the film anytime soon. And why is that? Read on to find out.

DC’s Joker, the solo movie on Arthur Fleck, was released in 2019 and even got the lead actor Joaquin an Academy Award for his role. Years back, even the late Heath Ledger also won the Oscar for portraying the role of Joker. Joker 2 has been one of the most anticipated films for DC fans.

Earlier in June this year, it was announced that Lady Gaga was joining the cast as Joker’s partner in crime, Harley Quinn and ever since the first look of Phoenix from the sets dropped in, fans have been hitting the director’s DM for updates on Gaga. According to a report by the Digital Spy fans want a peek at the singer’s look most ardently, and it went to such an exaggeration that Philips had to reply to a Lady Gaga fansite on Instagram. He had to explain to them why Harley’s look was not disclosed, and it would not be coming up soon.

According to the report director, Todd Philips said, “Getting a lot of these messages in my DMs. And on here. Sorry to say that LG [Lady Gaga] does not start with us until after the new year. So it’s gonna be a bit.” It is a little disappointing for the fans, but we are hoping that all this waiting will be worth it. Besides Gaga, Margot Robbie also played the role of Harley Quinn in DCU. Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker: Folie á Deux will hit the theatres in 2024.

