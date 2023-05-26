Former film producer and convicted s*x offender Harvey Weinstein has been accused by several Hollywood A-listers in the past including the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek and Gwyneth Paltrow among others. Meryl Streep was also one of the stars who called out the former producer a few years ago though she was not s*xually abused by the so-called monster. Scroll down to read more.

Harvey Weinstein, who has been an Oscar-winner, was fired from the movie company he co-founded after an article from a renowned publication detailed his decades of s*xual harassment allegations. Angelina Jolie, speaking of Weinstein, once claimed she fought with Brad Pitt for working with him despite the allegations.

Meryl Streep, as per the publication Newsweek, in 2012 jokingly referred to Harvey Weinstein as “God” while accepting an award at the Golden Globes. She thanked him for giving her an opportunity to star as Margaret Thatcher in 2011’s The Iron Lady. During her winning speech, Streep stated, “I just wanna thank my agent Kevin Huvane and God, Harvey Weinstein, the punisher, Old Testament, I guess.” Streep went on to win the Oscar for the same role- an award Weinstein lobbied hard for. However, the actress turned on her words in 2017 calling Weinstein’s shameful acts as “disgraceful” adding that “not everybody knew.”

In an official statement in 2017, the Devil Wears Prada star stated, “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

Streep, who earlier worked with Weinstein more than once continued, “One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”

She further shared, “I didn’t know about these other offenses; I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.”

The Academy Award-winning star also dubbed Harvey Weinstein’s behaviour “inexcusable” and an “abuse of power.”

