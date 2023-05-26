Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe. After being a legendary WWE champion, he carved his niche into acting and proved his mettle as a fine artist. When it comes to action-packed films, it is hard to not talk about Johnson. The actor is known for intensive workout sessions. It was once reported that the actor allegedly pees in water bottles while working out and it went on to become a major controversy. Years later, he addressed the speculations and explained the reason behind it and his answer will leave you with a lot more questions. Scroll below to read this throwback story.

It was reported that Johnson pees in a water bottle while working out which left many wondering why? And after years of speculations, the actor once addressed it and revealed the real reason behind it as his fans all across the globe were eager to know.

Dwayne Johnson, once talking to Esquire addressed his bizarre gym habit of peeing in a water bottle and gave an explanation behind it. He had said, “I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that it’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using.”

His explanation left people wondering but why? There are washrooms in the gyms but Dwayne Johnson revealed, “Usually the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom because they’re the iron paradise.They’re just hot, sweaty and dirty.” Since he “usually stays pretty hydrated,” Johnson “needs to go to the bathroom a lot”, he added, clarifying: “Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom. So, I break out the bottle.”

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson’s bizarre gym habit? Let us know in the comment section below!

